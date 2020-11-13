Todd Gordon's Teladoc Options Trade

Market Overview

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2020 7:35am   Comments
Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com suggested on CNBC's "Trading Nation" a bullish options trade in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC). He is not concerned about the recent correction and he is looking to add the stock to his portfolio.

For traders who want to use options, Gordon recommended a purchase of the January $200/$220 call spread for $5.35. The trade breaks even at $205.35 or around 10% above the current stock price. If the stock jumps to $220 or higher, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $14.65. Gordon would close the position if the premium gets cut in half.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Todd Gordon Trading NationOptions Markets Media

