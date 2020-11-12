Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity in Canopy Growth, Rocket And SunPower

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian went over some stocks he sees unusual options activity in.

Najarian sees unusual options activity in Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC). The $27.50 strike calls expire Dec. 18.

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) also has unusual options activity, said Najarian. He sees the activity at the Nov. 20 $23.50 calls.

Najarian also sees unusual options activity in SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) at the Nov. 20 $20 calls.