Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity in Canopy Growth, Rocket And SunPower
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 12, 2020 1:11pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian went over some stocks he sees unusual options activity in.

Najarian sees unusual options activity in Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC). The $27.50 strike calls expire Dec. 18.

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) also has unusual options activity, said Najarian. He sees the activity at the Nov. 20 $23.50 calls.

Najarian also sees unusual options activity in SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) at the Nov. 20 $20 calls.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas

