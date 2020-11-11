10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Expiration Date
|DTE
|Strike Price
|Size
|Trade Count
|Total Trade Price
|Option Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|AAPL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 13, 2020
|2
|118.0
|504
|17
|100800.0
|2.00
|12461
|38028
|BRKS
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|December 18, 2020
|37
|75.0
|400
|1
|46000.0
|1.15
|22
|581
|TXN
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|December 18, 2020
|37
|165.0
|2061
|43
|369331.2
|1.74
|493
|2094
|ENPH
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|February 19, 2021
|100
|135.0
|366
|37
|443043.0
|12.00
|58
|385
|MU
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|April 16, 2021
|156
|60.0
|295
|10
|147500.0
|5.00
|4783
|5751
|AMAT
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 20, 2020
|9
|71.0
|250
|5
|60550.0
|2.42
|155
|329
|MSFT
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|November 20, 2020
|9
|227.5
|2000
|1
|128200.0
|0.64
|6748
|2481
|RAMP
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|January 15, 2021
|65
|60.0
|300
|16
|123030.0
|4.10
|10
|329
|XPER
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|March 19, 2021
|128
|16.0
|384
|3
|99878.4
|2.60
|2143
|1630
|WDC
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|January 15, 2021
|65
|37.5
|850
|1
|126650.0
|1.49
|5041
|905
How to Read
This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.
For ticker AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 13, 2020. A trader bought 504 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $100.8K on this trade with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 12461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38028 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
