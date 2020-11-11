10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Expiration Date DTE Strike Price Size Trade Count Total Trade Price Option Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 13, 2020 2 118.0 504 17 100800.0 2.00 12461 38028 BRKS CALL TRADE BEARISH December 18, 2020 37 75.0 400 1 46000.0 1.15 22 581 TXN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL December 18, 2020 37 165.0 2061 43 369331.2 1.74 493 2094 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH February 19, 2021 100 135.0 366 37 443043.0 12.00 58 385 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH April 16, 2021 156 60.0 295 10 147500.0 5.00 4783 5751 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 20, 2020 9 71.0 250 5 60550.0 2.42 155 329 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH November 20, 2020 9 227.5 2000 1 128200.0 0.64 6748 2481 RAMP PUT SWEEP BULLISH January 15, 2021 65 60.0 300 16 123030.0 4.10 10 329 XPER CALL SWEEP BULLISH March 19, 2021 128 16.0 384 3 99878.4 2.60 2143 1630 WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH January 15, 2021 65 37.5 850 1 126650.0 1.49 5041 905

How to Read

This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.

For ticker AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 13, 2020. A trader bought 504 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $100.8K on this trade with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 12461 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.