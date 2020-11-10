Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lennar, General Motors
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 10, 2020 1:09pm   Comments
Share:
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lennar, General Motors

On CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report,” Pete Najarian went over some unusual options activity he’s seeing in the market.

Najarian said he’s seeing unusual options activity in Lennar (NYSE: LEN). Investors are buying calls at $72.50 that expire in May.

He also mentioned unusual options activity in General Motors (NYSE: GM). Investors are buying the March $5 calls, said Najarian.

Earlier in the show, Najarian mentioned he sold his calls in Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), calling them trades, not investments.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + LEN)

GM On Hiring Spree To Speed Up EV Ambitions
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Understanding General Motors's Unusual Options Activity
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
Nikola, Founder Trevor Milton Subpoenaed By DOJ
Nikola Says Trial Production Planned For Q2 2021, GM Deal Talks Continue
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com