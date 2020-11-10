Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lennar, General Motors
On CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report,” Pete Najarian went over some unusual options activity he’s seeing in the market.
Najarian said he’s seeing unusual options activity in Lennar (NYSE: LEN). Investors are buying calls at $72.50 that expire in May.
He also mentioned unusual options activity in General Motors (NYSE: GM). Investors are buying the March $5 calls, said Najarian.
Earlier in the show, Najarian mentioned he sold his calls in Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), calling them trades, not investments.
