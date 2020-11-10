10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Expiration Date DTE Strike Price Size Trade Count Total Trade Price Option Price Open Interest Volume F CALL SWEEP BEARISH November 20, 2020 10 8.5 1101 20 27855.3 0.25 21766 20140 ADNT PUT TRADE BEARISH January 15, 2021 66 23.0 367 1 55050.0 1.50 117 433 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 20, 2020 10 17.0 253 22 28083.0 1.11 14652 4461 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH November 13, 2020 3 260.0 202 9 45813.6 2.27 4454 5208 NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH November 20, 2020 10 45.0 1750 1 568750.0 3.25 15508 20347 AAP CALL TRADE BEARISH December 18, 2020 38 170.0 500 1 87500.0 1.75 155 510 NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH March 19, 2021 129 22.5 250 1 76250.0 3.05 3017 385 GM PUT SWEEP BEARISH March 19, 2021 129 37.0 311 4 75884.0 2.44 671 639 JMIA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL November 20, 2020 10 15.0 520 11 75400.0 1.45 4947 4451 WYNN CALL TRADE BEARISH November 13, 2020 3 100.0 471 1 103667.1 2.20 744 2440

How to Read

This how-to-interpret example has been created using the first row in the accompanying table.

For ticker F, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 1101 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $27.8K on this trade with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 21766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.