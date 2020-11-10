10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Expiration Date
|DTE
|Strike Price
|Size
|Trade Count
|Total Trade Price
|Option Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|F
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|November 20, 2020
|10
|8.5
|1101
|20
|27855.3
|0.25
|21766
|20140
|ADNT
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|January 15, 2021
|66
|23.0
|367
|1
|55050.0
|1.50
|117
|433
|CCL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 20, 2020
|10
|17.0
|253
|22
|28083.0
|1.11
|14652
|4461
|BABA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|November 13, 2020
|3
|260.0
|202
|9
|45813.6
|2.27
|4454
|5208
|NIO
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|November 20, 2020
|10
|45.0
|1750
|1
|568750.0
|3.25
|15508
|20347
|AAP
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|December 18, 2020
|38
|170.0
|500
|1
|87500.0
|1.75
|155
|510
|NCLH
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|March 19, 2021
|129
|22.5
|250
|1
|76250.0
|3.05
|3017
|385
|GM
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|March 19, 2021
|129
|37.0
|311
|4
|75884.0
|2.44
|671
|639
|JMIA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|November 20, 2020
|10
|15.0
|520
|11
|75400.0
|1.45
|4947
|4451
|WYNN
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|November 13, 2020
|3
|100.0
|471
|1
|103667.1
|2.20
|744
|2440
How to Read
This how-to-interpret example has been created using the first row in the accompanying table.
For ticker F, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 1101 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $27.8K on this trade with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 21766 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20140 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.
