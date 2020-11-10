10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Expiration Date
|DTE
|Strike Price
|Size
|Trade Count
|Total Trade Price
|Option Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|DOCU
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|January 21, 2022
|437
|155
|230
|1
|502573.0
|21.85
|190
|230
|MRVL
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|November 27, 2020
|17
|45
|3500
|1
|143500.0
|0.41
|594
|3517
|TSM
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 20, 2020
|10
|88
|201
|3
|47255.1
|2.35
|266
|4976
|AAPL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|November 13, 2020
|3
|120
|351
|5
|32327.1
|0.92
|38218
|44928
|MCHP
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|December 18, 2020
|38
|115
|225
|16
|55147.5
|2.45
|339
|234
|NVDA
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|January 15, 2021
|66
|525
|300
|1
|1290000.0
|43.00
|122
|437
|MSFT
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|January 15, 2021
|66
|230
|1000
|1
|410000.0
|4.10
|32394
|2466
|ACIA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|November 20, 2020
|10
|65
|1546
|1
|572174.6
|3.70
|5895
|3556
|AMD
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|December 18, 2020
|38
|80
|200
|1
|91000.0
|4.55
|10324
|4385
|INTC
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|February 19, 2021
|101
|40
|3500
|1
|325850.0
|0.93
|7523
|3516
How to Read
This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.
For ticker DOCU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 437 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 230 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $502.5K on this trade with a price of $2185.0 per contract. There were 190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 230 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.
