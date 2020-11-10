10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Expiration Date DTE Strike Price Size Trade Count Total Trade Price Option Price Open Interest Volume DOCU PUT TRADE BULLISH January 21, 2022 437 155 230 1 502573.0 21.85 190 230 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH November 27, 2020 17 45 3500 1 143500.0 0.41 594 3517 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 20, 2020 10 88 201 3 47255.1 2.35 266 4976 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH November 13, 2020 3 120 351 5 32327.1 0.92 38218 44928 MCHP PUT SWEEP BULLISH December 18, 2020 38 115 225 16 55147.5 2.45 339 234 NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH January 15, 2021 66 525 300 1 1290000.0 43.00 122 437 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH January 15, 2021 66 230 1000 1 410000.0 4.10 32394 2466 ACIA CALL TRADE BEARISH November 20, 2020 10 65 1546 1 572174.6 3.70 5895 3556 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH December 18, 2020 38 80 200 1 91000.0 4.55 10324 4385 INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH February 19, 2021 101 40 3500 1 325850.0 0.93 7523 3516

How to Read

This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.

For ticker DOCU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 437 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 230 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $502.5K on this trade with a price of $2185.0 per contract. There were 190 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 230 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.