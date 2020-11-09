What You Need To Know In Options This Week: SPY, Disney, Cisco, Draft Kings, Pfizer And More
The DJIA and S&P 500 are soaring this morning following a promising Covid vaccine announcement from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). The more tech heavy Nasdaq is mixed. Implied volatility in options continues to fall after the election, with the VIX now ~23.
To start the week, SPY options are pricing in about a 1.9% move for this Friday's close:
And QQQ 2.3%:
Earnings of note this week
Expected move for this Friday and the actual move for the company's most recent earnings:
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) 10.9% / Monday 4:20pm (last earnings -8.6%)
Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) 9.4% / Tuesday 4:05pm (last earnings -5.9%)
Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) 4.7% / Thursday 4:00pm (last earnings +7.4%)
The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) 5.5% / Thursday 4:05pm (last earnings +11.1%)
Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) 11.8% / Thursday 4:10pm (last earnings -17.7%)
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) 4.9% / Thursday 4:10pm (last earnings -11.9%)
DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) 9.8% / Friday 7:00am (last earnings -10.0%)
And finally, in the news this morning, Pfizer:
