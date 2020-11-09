10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Expiration Date
|DTE
|Strike Price
|Size
|Trade Count
|Total Trade Price
|Option Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|NIO
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|November 13, 2020
|4
|45.0
|223
|11
|45179.8
|2.01
|14294
|50747
|CCL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 20, 2020
|11
|19.0
|200
|14
|26980.0
|1.35
|3561
|6105
|MGM
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|January 15, 2021
|67
|25.0
|200
|1
|50600.0
|2.53
|7134
|1472
|NCLH
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 13, 2020
|4
|18.0
|250
|10
|91950.0
|3.63
|1491
|816
|BABA
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|November 20, 2020
|11
|285.0
|225
|1
|97875.0
|4.35
|6467
|1059
|TSLA
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 13, 2020
|4
|437.5
|213
|5
|209187.3
|9.82
|637
|4299
|JD
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|December 18, 2020
|39
|80.0
|473
|8
|432842.3
|9.15
|34110
|2978
|PTON
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 13, 2020
|4
|108.0
|227
|20
|85125.0
|3.75
|33
|1784
|WKHS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 27, 2020
|18
|17.5
|212
|5
|56180.0
|2.65
|295
|504
|LVS
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|December 18, 2020
|39
|47.0
|500
|1
|622500.0
|12.45
|22059
|7505
How to Read:
This how-to-interpret example has been created using the first row in the accompanying table.
For ticker NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 13, 2020. A trader bought 223 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $45.1K on this trade with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 14294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50747 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information on how to understand options alerts, click here.
To read more news on unusual options activity, click here.
Posted-In: Options