10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Expiration Date DTE Strike Price Size Trade Count Total Trade Price Option Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL November 13, 2020 4 45.0 223 11 45179.8 2.01 14294 50747 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 20, 2020 11 19.0 200 14 26980.0 1.35 3561 6105 MGM CALL TRADE BEARISH January 15, 2021 67 25.0 200 1 50600.0 2.53 7134 1472 NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 13, 2020 4 18.0 250 10 91950.0 3.63 1491 816 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH November 20, 2020 11 285.0 225 1 97875.0 4.35 6467 1059 TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 13, 2020 4 437.5 213 5 209187.3 9.82 637 4299 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH December 18, 2020 39 80.0 473 8 432842.3 9.15 34110 2978 PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 13, 2020 4 108.0 227 20 85125.0 3.75 33 1784 WKHS CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 27, 2020 18 17.5 212 5 56180.0 2.65 295 504 LVS CALL TRADE BEARISH December 18, 2020 39 47.0 500 1 622500.0 12.45 22059 7505

How to Read:

This how-to-interpret example has been created using the first row in the accompanying table.

For ticker NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 13, 2020. A trader bought 223 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $45.1K on this trade with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 14294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50747 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

