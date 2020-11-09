10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Expiration Date
|DTE
|Strike Price
|Size
|Trade Count
|Total Trade Price
|Option Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|AAPL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|November 13, 2020
|4
|120
|300
|21
|70530.0
|2.35
|35631
|55346
|ZM
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|December 4, 2020
|25
|600
|300
|1
|126030.0
|4.20
|667
|740
|MU
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|June 18, 2021
|221
|50
|382
|10
|160478.2
|4.20
|7140
|385
|AMD
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 13, 2020
|4
|86
|328
|7
|47232.0
|1.44
|3198
|10379
|APPS
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|December 18, 2020
|39
|45
|453
|4
|91279.5
|2.05
|1863
|1030
|GLW
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|November 20, 2020
|11
|38
|1039
|1
|27117.9
|0.26
|490
|1345
|SQ
|PUT
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|January 15, 2021
|67
|130
|300
|5
|37500.0
|1.25
|1850
|316
|ENPH
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|May 21, 2021
|193
|160
|260
|23
|448734.0
|17.30
|4045
|1563
|CSIQ
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 20, 2020
|11
|45
|303
|10
|42450.3
|1.40
|6870
|718
|VNET
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|December 18, 2020
|39
|20
|500
|15
|225000.0
|4.50
|687
|500
How to Read:
This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.
For ticker AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 13, 2020. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $70.5K on this trade with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 35631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55346 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For more information on how to understand options alerts, click here.
