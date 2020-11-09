10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Expiration Date DTE Strike Price Size Trade Count Total Trade Price Option Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH November 13, 2020 4 120 300 21 70530.0 2.35 35631 55346 ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH December 4, 2020 25 600 300 1 126030.0 4.20 667 740 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH June 18, 2021 221 50 382 10 160478.2 4.20 7140 385 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 13, 2020 4 86 328 7 47232.0 1.44 3198 10379 APPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH December 18, 2020 39 45 453 4 91279.5 2.05 1863 1030 GLW CALL TRADE BEARISH November 20, 2020 11 38 1039 1 27117.9 0.26 490 1345 SQ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL January 15, 2021 67 130 300 5 37500.0 1.25 1850 316 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH May 21, 2021 193 160 260 23 448734.0 17.30 4045 1563 CSIQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 20, 2020 11 45 303 10 42450.3 1.40 6870 718 VNET CALL SWEEP BEARISH December 18, 2020 39 20 500 15 225000.0 4.50 687 500

How to Read:

This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.

For ticker AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 13, 2020. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $70.5K on this trade with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 35631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 55346 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

