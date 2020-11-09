10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Expiration Date DTE Strike Price Size Trade Count Total Trade Price Option Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH November 20, 2020 11 47 1300 1 353730.0 2.72 15193 5030 GNRC PUT SWEEP BEARISH May 21, 2021 193 165 256 23 125465.6 4.90 0 256 AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH November 20, 2020 11 15 891 3 26730.0 0.30 26586 16588 ALK CALL SWEEP BEARISH December 18, 2020 39 45 220 13 72600.0 3.30 480 327 DAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 20, 2020 11 38 457 45 36560.0 0.80 1494 1270 SPCE CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 13, 2020 4 20 213 32 27051.0 1.27 2779 4864 PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH November 13, 2020 4 20 250 8 43275.0 1.73 9312 17934 IAA CALL TRADE BEARISH January 15, 2021 67 45 800 1 1484080.0 18.55 816 800 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH January 21, 2022 438 10 250 9 32775.0 1.31 145431 5850 BA PUT SWEEP BULLISH November 20, 2020 11 160 328 3 35784.8 1.09 20127 1723

How to Read:

This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.

For ticker UBER, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 1300 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $353.7K on this trade with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 15193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

