10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Expiration Date
|DTE
|Strike Price
|Size
|Trade Count
|Total Trade Price
|Option Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|UBER
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|November 20, 2020
|11
|47
|1300
|1
|353730.0
|2.72
|15193
|5030
|GNRC
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|May 21, 2021
|193
|165
|256
|23
|125465.6
|4.90
|0
|256
|AAL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|November 20, 2020
|11
|15
|891
|3
|26730.0
|0.30
|26586
|16588
|ALK
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|December 18, 2020
|39
|45
|220
|13
|72600.0
|3.30
|480
|327
|DAL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 20, 2020
|11
|38
|457
|45
|36560.0
|0.80
|1494
|1270
|SPCE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 13, 2020
|4
|20
|213
|32
|27051.0
|1.27
|2779
|4864
|PLUG
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|November 13, 2020
|4
|20
|250
|8
|43275.0
|1.73
|9312
|17934
|IAA
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|January 15, 2021
|67
|45
|800
|1
|1484080.0
|18.55
|816
|800
|GE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|January 21, 2022
|438
|10
|250
|9
|32775.0
|1.31
|145431
|5850
|BA
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 20, 2020
|11
|160
|328
|3
|35784.8
|1.09
|20127
|1723
How to Read:
This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.
For ticker UBER, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on November 20, 2020. A trader bought 1300 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $353.7K on this trade with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 15193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5030 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
For a detailed explanation on how to understand options alerts, click here.
