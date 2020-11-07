Market Overview

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw See SLV Moving Higher

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2020 2:48pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth spoke about iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) from a technical standpoint. He noticed on its chart a technical pattern called a wedge, which usually represents a period of equilibrium after one of big volatility. The stock moved higher after the election and it managed to break out of the wedge. Worth expects it to continue to move higher.

Mike Khouw said implied volatility in iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) is high and he wants to take advantage of that by selling the January $24 put for $2.10. He already owns SLV, but he would be comfortable adding to the position at $21.90.

 

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

