10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2020 1:04pm   Comments
This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

 

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Expiration Date DTE Strike Price Size Trade Count Total Trade Price Option Price Open Interest Volume
GBT CALL TRADE BEARISH January 15, 2021 70 40.0 200 1 72020.0 3.60 141 720
CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH January 15, 2021 70 60.0 200 1 161020.0 8.05 11933 684
CRON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL November 13, 2020 7 8.0 450 12 36000.0 0.80 171 12551
CGC CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 13, 2020 7 25.0 200 10 38920.0 1.95 1454 13395
EXEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH January 15, 2021 70 21.0 202 21 36178.2 1.80 41 219
ACB CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 6, 2020 0 10.5 419 5 27276.9 0.65 530 38346
AUPH CALL TRADE BEARISH January 15, 2021 70 13.0 200 1 64020.0 3.20 918 450
AGIO CALL TRADE BULLISH May 21, 2021 196 45.0 200 1 134020.0 6.70 490 250
PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH December 18, 2020 42 38.0 811 49 98212.1 1.21 15027 1430
TLRY CALL TRADE BEARISH January 20, 2023 805 10.0 200 1 100000.0 5.00 1377 987

How to Read:

This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.

For ticker GBT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $72.0K on this trade with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information on how to understand options alerts, click here.
Click here to read more about unusual options activity.

 

