10 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.
Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Health Care sector:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Expiration Date
|DTE
|Strike Price
|Size
|Trade Count
|Total Trade Price
|Option Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|GBT
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|January 15, 2021
|70
|40.0
|200
|1
|72020.0
|3.60
|141
|720
|CVS
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|January 15, 2021
|70
|60.0
|200
|1
|161020.0
|8.05
|11933
|684
|CRON
|CALL
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|November 13, 2020
|7
|8.0
|450
|12
|36000.0
|0.80
|171
|12551
|CGC
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 13, 2020
|7
|25.0
|200
|10
|38920.0
|1.95
|1454
|13395
|EXEL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|January 15, 2021
|70
|21.0
|202
|21
|36178.2
|1.80
|41
|219
|ACB
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 6, 2020
|0
|10.5
|419
|5
|27276.9
|0.65
|530
|38346
|AUPH
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|January 15, 2021
|70
|13.0
|200
|1
|64020.0
|3.20
|918
|450
|AGIO
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|May 21, 2021
|196
|45.0
|200
|1
|134020.0
|6.70
|490
|250
|PFE
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|December 18, 2020
|42
|38.0
|811
|49
|98212.1
|1.21
|15027
|1430
|TLRY
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|January 20, 2023
|805
|10.0
|200
|1
|100000.0
|5.00
|1377
|987
How to Read:
This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.
For ticker GBT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on January 15, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $72.0K on this trade with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 720 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
