10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Expiration Date DTE Strike Price Size Trade Count Total Trade Price Option Price Open Interest Volume SPWR CALL SWEEP BEARISH November 13, 2020 7 19.0 300 3 49800.0 1.66 1289 3006 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH January 15, 2021 70 50.0 2000 1 400000.0 2.00 25439 4260 KODK CALL TRADE BEARISH November 20, 2020 14 7.0 500 1 27550.0 0.55 1149 1189 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH December 18, 2020 42 46.0 200 8 37200.0 1.86 804 10097 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH November 6, 2020 0 118.0 380 5 34276.0 0.90 16776 64844 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH December 11, 2020 35 39.5 580 1 42340.0 0.73 1 580 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH November 20, 2020 14 220.0 4500 1 517500.0 1.15 7047 11634 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH November 20, 2020 14 230.0 1000 1 190000.0 1.90 24931 2371 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH December 18, 2020 42 140.0 227 5 214515.0 9.45 939 351 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH November 13, 2020 7 84.5 200 3 36020.0 1.80 30 1183

How to Read:

This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.

For ticker SPWR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 13, 2020. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $49.8K on this trade with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 1289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

