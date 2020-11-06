10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Expiration Date
|DTE
|Strike Price
|Size
|Trade Count
|Total Trade Price
|Option Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|SPWR
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|November 13, 2020
|7
|19.0
|300
|3
|49800.0
|1.66
|1289
|3006
|MU
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|January 15, 2021
|70
|50.0
|2000
|1
|400000.0
|2.00
|25439
|4260
|KODK
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|November 20, 2020
|14
|7.0
|500
|1
|27550.0
|0.55
|1149
|1189
|MRVL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|December 18, 2020
|42
|46.0
|200
|8
|37200.0
|1.86
|804
|10097
|AAPL
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|November 6, 2020
|0
|118.0
|380
|5
|34276.0
|0.90
|16776
|64844
|CSCO
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|December 11, 2020
|35
|39.5
|580
|1
|42340.0
|0.73
|1
|580
|PYPL
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|November 20, 2020
|14
|220.0
|4500
|1
|517500.0
|1.15
|7047
|11634
|MSFT
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|November 20, 2020
|14
|230.0
|1000
|1
|190000.0
|1.90
|24931
|2371
|QCOM
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|December 18, 2020
|42
|140.0
|227
|5
|214515.0
|9.45
|939
|351
|AMD
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|November 13, 2020
|7
|84.5
|200
|3
|36020.0
|1.80
|30
|1183
How to Read:
This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.
For ticker SPWR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 13, 2020. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $49.8K on this trade with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 1289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3006 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
