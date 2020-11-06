10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Expiration Date DTE Strike Price Size Trade Count Total Trade Price Option Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH November 6, 2020 0 41.0 374 21 33136.4 0.88 8839 28181 CCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH April 16, 2021 161 12.5 419 5 92599.0 2.21 6881 593 ANF CALL SWEEP BULLISH December 18, 2020 42 16.0 200 11 35000.0 1.75 39 14227 TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH March 19, 2021 133 200.0 241 1 89194.1 3.70 5945 27 AMZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH November 6, 2020 0 3250.0 445 3 70799.5 1.59 1504 10536 MLCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH November 20, 2020 14 16.0 375 22 28125.0 0.75 2924 379 LOW CALL TRADE BULLISH November 20, 2020 14 177.5 400 1 89200.0 2.23 406 427 SBUX CALL SWEEP BULLISH November 20, 2020 14 90.0 242 26 52005.8 2.15 4253 446 REAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH February 19, 2021 105 17.5 233 3 37303.3 1.60 431 333 F PUT SWEEP BEARISH January 15, 2021 70 7.0 1615 36 41990.0 0.26 141690 1733

How to Read:

This example has been constructed using the first row in the accompanying table.

For ticker NIO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish and is expiring today. A trader bought 374 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $33.1K on this trade with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 8839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For a detailed explanation on how to understand options alerts, click here.

To read more news on unusual options activity, click here.