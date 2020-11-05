Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Upwork, Zynga and iShares Emerging Index Fund
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 05, 2020 1:01pm   Comments
Share:
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Upwork, Zynga and iShares Emerging Index Fund

On CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report,” Jon Najarian said he sees unusual options activity in iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund (NYSE: EEM). He bought calls at the $48 strike that expires on Jan. 15. He said he’ll be in this trade for roughly two months.

Najarian also mentioned unusual options activity in Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK). He said traders are buying calls at the $30 strike that expires on Nov. 20.

He also bought calls in Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA). The calls are at the $9 strike and expire on Jan. 5. He’ll be in this trade for roughly two months.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EEM + UPWK)

Mid-Day Market Update: Silver Surges 5%; Hanesbrands Shares Plunge
Stifel Upgrades Upwork After Q3 Beat, With Stock Ripping Higher
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 5, 2020
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; General Motors Profit Tops Estimates
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Upwork
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com