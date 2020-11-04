Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In SPY

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2020 7:00am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In SPY

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about a possible impact of the U.S. election on the broad market. He looked at the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) options and he saw the options market is implying a move of 2.5% in either direction by the end of Wednesday and 3.3% by the end of the week.

The most active options on Tuesday were the November 4, $330 puts as around 50,000 contracts were traded for $2.50 by midday. By the end of the day around 90,000 contracts were traded. Buyers of these puts are hoping that the SPY is going to close below $327.50 on Wednesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Global Markets Today: Asia Mixed, Europe Falls As US Election Race Remains Tight
Trump Declares Victory Ahead Of Results From Key States
Biden In Election Night Address Says 'We Feel Good About Where We Are'
US Futures, Currency See Volatility As Presidential Race Remains Too Close To Call
30 Stocks And ETFs To Watch After 2020 Election Day
S&P 500 Performs Best On Days Donald Trump Tweets 30 Or More Times: Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com