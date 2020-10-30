Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nio, Atlassian

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he sees unusual options activity in NIO (NYSE: NIO). He bought calls that expire on Nov. 20 at the $37 strike. He said he will be in the stock for two to three weeks.

Najarian also mentioned he sees unusual options activity in Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM). He bought calls that expire on Nov. 20 at the $197.50 strike. He said he will be in this trade for about two weeks.