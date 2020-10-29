Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Twitter and Disney

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 12:55pm   Comments
Share:
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Twitter and Disney

Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" he sees unusual options activity in Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Najarian said people are buying the Twitter November 6 $52.50 calls for about $3.40. He also bought the Twitter calls.

Najarian said people are buying the Disney December $120 and selling $130 calls. He's in Disney calls and will be holding them for at least a month.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS + TWTR)

56 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
FAANG Fans, On Your Marks: Apple, Amazon, Alphabet And Facebook Earnings Awaited After Close
36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Earnings, GDP Data In Focus
Earnings Scheduled For October 29, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Pete NajarianOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com