Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Twitter and Disney

Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Halftime Report" he sees unusual options activity in Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Najarian said people are buying the Twitter November 6 $52.50 calls for about $3.40. He also bought the Twitter calls.

Najarian said people are buying the Disney December $120 and selling $130 calls. He's in Disney calls and will be holding them for at least a month.