Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Snap, Apple and Norwegian Cruise

On CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report,” Pete Najarian said people are buying Snap (NYSE: SNAP) $41 strike calls expiring on Oct. 30. He also noted people are buying $42.50 calls expiring on Oct. 30 as well.

In addition to Snap, he also mentioned Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH). Najarian said people are going after $21.50 calls expiring Oct. 30.

Najarian also sees unusual options activity in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). He said people are buying $110 calls expiring Nov. 27. He noted that he personally owns these Apple calls.