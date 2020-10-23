Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Snap, Apple and Norwegian Cruise
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 23, 2020 1:05pm   Comments
Share:
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Snap, Apple and Norwegian Cruise

On CNBC’s “Fast Money Halftime Report,” Pete Najarian said people are buying Snap (NYSE: SNAP) $41 strike calls expiring on Oct. 30. He also noted people are buying $42.50 calls expiring on Oct. 30 as well.

In addition to Snap, he also mentioned Norwegian Cruise Lines (NYSE: NCLH). Najarian said people are going after $21.50 calls expiring Oct. 30.

Najarian also sees unusual options activity in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). He said people are buying $110 calls expiring Nov. 27. He noted that he personally owns these Apple calls.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + NCLH)

Gilead Shares Pop After Company's Drug Gets COVID-19 OK, But Intel Down On Earnings
Which Tech Stock Will Grow The Most By 2025?
Tesla Records Another Profitable Quarter, While AT&T, Coca-Cola Also Shine And Intel Awaited
Apple Veteran Chief Designer Jony Ive To Now Design The 'Future Of Airbnb'
Why These Companies Could Benefit From Google's Antitrust Lawsuit
2 ETF Pros On How To Gain 5G Exposure
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com