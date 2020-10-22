Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Sonos And Sabre

Jon Najarian on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" discusses unusual options activity in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR).

Sonos: Najarian notes there was big buying at the December $17.50 strike calls and with the stock currently trading around the $15.50 level, investors are looking for $2 upside. Najarian says he bought in today.

Sabre: Najarian said he sees aggressive buying in the November $8 and $9 strike calls. Najarian also purchased these call options today.