Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Sonos And Sabre

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2020 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Sonos And Sabre

Jon Najarian on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report" discusses unusual options activity in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR).

Sonos: Najarian notes there was big buying at the December $17.50 strike calls and with the stock currently trading around the $15.50 level, investors are looking for $2 upside. Najarian says he bought in today.

Sabre: Najarian said he sees aggressive buying in the November $8 and $9 strike calls. Najarian also purchased these call options today.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SONO + SABR)

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Why BofA Is Upgrading Sonos Ahead Of Smart Speaker Stock's Q4 Report
Photos Of Apple HomePod Mini, iPhone 12 Leak Ahead Of Apple Event
12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Apple Clears The Shelves Of Rival Products As It Gears To Launch New Line Of Headphones, Speakers
Google Unveils New Chromecast, Pixel Phones And Smart Speaker
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com