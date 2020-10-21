Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Tesla

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2020 11:06am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that calls outpaced puts in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) by a ratio of 2 to 1 on Tuesday, ahead of the earnings report.

The company is scheduled to report earnings Wednesday, after the market close, and the options market is implying a move of $35, higher or lower. That would be a move of around 8%, which is less than the company's average move on earnings, explained Khouw.

During the session on Tuesday, Khouw noticed significant activity in the October weekly $450 calls. Around 18,000 contracts were traded for around $9.20 and some of them were actually sold, said Khouw. That suggests that investors don't expect to see the stock's last week highs of just over $460.

