'Options Action' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zoom Video
A viewer of CNBC's "Options Action" wanted to know traders' opinion on purchasing call options in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) ahead of the election.
Tony Zhang likes the stock and the fact that it broke out above the $520 level, but he thinks it is a little ahead of its fundamentals so he wants to take long exposure through limited risk strategies like call options.
Carter Worth thinks the stock is a bit hot and he finds it overdone.
