Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Options Action' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zoom Video

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2020 6:30pm   Comments
Share:

A viewer of CNBC's "Options Action" wanted to know traders' opinion on purchasing call options in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) ahead of the election.

Tony Zhang likes the stock and the fact that it broke out above the $520 level, but he thinks it is a little ahead of its fundamentals so he wants to take long exposure through limited risk strategies like call options.

Carter Worth thinks the stock is a bit hot and he finds it overdone.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

Barron's Picks And Pans: eBay, Honeywell, Morgan Stanley And More
Cathie Wood's Internet ETF Sells Some Tesla, Xilinx, Buys The Dip In Fastly
Tech Sector: Silver Linings For Cloud, Chips, And Subscriptions In Earnings?
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Looking Into Zoom Video Communications's Return On Capital Employed
Google To Make Its Slack, Teams Rival Service Chat Available For Free Next Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com