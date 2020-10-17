'Options Action' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zoom Video

A viewer of CNBC's "Options Action" wanted to know traders' opinion on purchasing call options in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) ahead of the election.

Tony Zhang likes the stock and the fact that it broke out above the $520 level, but he thinks it is a little ahead of its fundamentals so he wants to take long exposure through limited risk strategies like call options.

Carter Worth thinks the stock is a bit hot and he finds it overdone.