'Options Action' Traders Weigh In On Pfizer
On CNBC's "Options Action," traders answered a question from a viewer about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). He was interested to know their opinion about a purchase of the January $40 call option.
Carter Worth thinks that is a really good bet. There is enough time and he would be comfortably long. The stock had a big day on Friday on expanding volume, and it was news-related.
Mike Khouw also likes the trade and the timing. The stock has low volatility and low implied volatility, so the options themselves tend not to cost that much, said Khouw.
