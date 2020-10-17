Market Overview

'Options Action' Traders Weigh In On Pfizer

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2020 6:29pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," traders answered a question from a viewer about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). He was interested to know their opinion about a purchase of the January $40 call option.

Carter Worth thinks that is a really good bet. There is enough time and he would be comfortably long. The stock had a big day on Friday on expanding volume, and it was news-related.

Mike Khouw also likes the trade and the timing. The stock has low volatility and low implied volatility, so the options themselves tend not to cost that much, said Khouw.

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options Action

