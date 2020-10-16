Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Vertiv, Zillow, FireEye and Hostess

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said he bought stock in Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT). He said it’s a really interesting company and seen some unusual options activity, but chose to buy the stock instead and will be selling options against his stock position.

“I like the company, I like where they’re positioned and I think I can sell options against this for a while and continue to just hold on to this stock,” Najarian said Friday afternoon.

He also went on to note that Vertiv doesn't have to move in an explosive way and he doesn’t expect it to.

He said he also bought calls in Zillow (NYSE: Z) (NYSE: ZG) partially after Gene Munster enlightened him on the company as one of those names that most people don't think of that has a lot of upside.

On-screen it showed Najarian also bought calls in FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) and Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) but did not comment on his positions verbally.