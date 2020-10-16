Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Flex And Pfizer

On Friday's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian says he purchased Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) October 23 calls with a $12 strike price. He also noted people are buying November calls at the $14 strike.

Over 20,000 shares of the November $39 calls were being traded in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), said Najarian. He jumped in and purchased the contracts.