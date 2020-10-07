Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In USO

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2020 6:46am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he saw two times the average daily call volume in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSE: USO) on Tuesday.

The most active contract was the October 9, $29 strike call as over 6,000 contracts were traded for 35 cents. The trade breaks even at $29.35 or 3.38% above the closing price on Tuesday.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options Action

