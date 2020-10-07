Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In USO
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he saw two times the average daily call volume in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSE: USO) on Tuesday.
The most active contract was the October 9, $29 strike call as over 6,000 contracts were traded for 35 cents. The trade breaks even at $29.35 or 3.38% above the closing price on Tuesday.
