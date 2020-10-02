Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Virgin Galactic And Twilio

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2020 4:04pm   Comments
Share:
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Virgin Galactic And Twilio

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) and Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO).

Najarian noticed a purchase of the October $24.50 calls in Virgin Galactic and he sees that as a sign that somebody is expecting a great performance of the stock this month. Over 5,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session for about a dollar. The trade breaks even at $25.50 or almost 25% above the current stock price.

Traders were also buying the October $300 calls in Twilio. That is a part of the reason why Najarian has a long position in Twilio. He owns these calls.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWLO + SPCE)

Analysts On Twilio Investor Day: 'More Confidence In Owning TWLO For The Next Decade'
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
ROCE Insights For Twilio
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com