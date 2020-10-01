Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD And Axalta

Jon Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that options traders were buying the October $85 calls in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). They paid around $2 for them. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold the position for a week.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) was also active as traders were buying the October $24 calls for about 40 cents. The trade breaks even at $24.40 or 3.83% above the closing price on Thursday.