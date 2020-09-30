Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Netflix And Bed Bath & Beyond

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2020 1:55pm   Comments
Share:
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Netflix And Bed Bath & Beyond

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY).

Najarian noticed that options traders were buying the October 2, $500 strike calls, $505 strike calls and $510 strike calls. He already owns Netflix, but he decided to jump in and buy these calls as well. He is planning to hold the position at least for another day.

Bed Bath & Beyond is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday before the market opens, and options traders are buying the December $15 calls. Najarian explained that somebody is betting that the company is going to have a good quarter. He jumped in the trade and he is going to be in it for two months.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY + NFLX)

Meltdown-Resistant Tech Stocks
Bed Bath & Beyond Earnings Preview
This Week's Key Earnings Reports
Google Says All App Developers Must Begin Forking Out 30% Play Store Cut Next Year
The Week Ahead In Options: Expected Moves, Earnings
The Media Sector Fighting for Survival Through Streaming
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com