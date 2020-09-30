Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Netflix And Bed Bath & Beyond

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY).

Najarian noticed that options traders were buying the October 2, $500 strike calls, $505 strike calls and $510 strike calls. He already owns Netflix, but he decided to jump in and buy these calls as well. He is planning to hold the position at least for another day.

Bed Bath & Beyond is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday before the market opens, and options traders are buying the December $15 calls. Najarian explained that somebody is betting that the company is going to have a good quarter. He jumped in the trade and he is going to be in it for two months.