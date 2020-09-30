Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In GLD

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that calls significantly outpaced puts in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) on Tuesday. The big call volume was the result of the purchase of the December $190/$200$/210 call butterfly for the net premium of 75 cents.

A trader bought 10,000 contracts of the December $190 calls, sold 20,000 contracts of the December $200 calls and bought 10,000 contracts of the December $210 calls. Khouw explained that the buyer is betting $750,000 that GLD could rise more than 12% by December expiration, targeting $200.