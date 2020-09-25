Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Alcoa

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about high options activity in Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA). He noticed that the January $14 calls were pretty aggressively accumulated during the session on Friday.

Najarian decided to follow the trade and buy these calls. He paid 77 cents for them so the trade breaks even at $14.77 or more than 27% above the closing price on Friday. Najarian is planning to hold the position for two months or maybe a little bit longer.