Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Skechers And Qualcomm
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he bought the November $37 calls in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) on Thursday. He noticed that options traders were buying them aggressively. They paid around 60 cents for them. Najarian is planning to hold these calls for a month.
He also bought the October $115 calls in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) because he noticed a big options activity in the name. These options expire in two weeks and Najarian is going to hold them for a week.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media