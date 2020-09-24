Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Skechers And Qualcomm

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2020 3:27pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he bought the November $37 calls in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) on Thursday. He noticed that options traders were buying them aggressively. They paid around 60 cents for them. Najarian is planning to hold these calls for a month.

He also bought the October $115 calls in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) because he noticed a big options activity in the name. These options expire in two weeks and Najarian is going to hold them for a week.

CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian

