Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Skechers And Qualcomm

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he bought the November $37 calls in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) on Thursday. He noticed that options traders were buying them aggressively. They paid around 60 cents for them. Najarian is planning to hold these calls for a month.

He also bought the October $115 calls in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) because he noticed a big options activity in the name. These options expire in two weeks and Najarian is going to hold them for a week.