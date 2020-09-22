Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Marathon Petroleum

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2020 8:10am   Comments
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Marathon Petroleum

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) has seen a lot of call activity over the last 20 days and the open interest in calls outpaces the open interest in puts by about three to one. On Monday, he saw a little over two times the average daily trading volume in Marathon Petroleum and most of that was related to call activity.

During the session, Khouw noticed a purchase of 15,000 contracts of the January $35/$40 call spread at $1.04. The trade breaks even at $36.04 or 15.33% above the closing price on Monday. If the stock jumps to $40 or higher, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $3.96.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

