Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Coca-Cola And Vale
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). He noticed traders are buying the October $51 calls in the name and he decided to pull the trigger and buy these calls. He is probably going to hold them for three to four weeks.
Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) was also pretty active as over $58,000 contracts of the October $13 calls were traded. Najarian bought these calls as well and he is looking for more upside over the next couple of weeks.
