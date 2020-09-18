Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Coca-Cola And Vale

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2020 4:35pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). He noticed traders are buying the October $51 calls in the name and he decided to pull the trigger and buy these calls. He is probably going to hold them for three to four weeks.

Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) was also pretty active as over $58,000 contracts of the October $13 calls were traded. Najarian bought these calls as well and he is looking for more upside over the next couple of weeks.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Jon Najarian Options ActionOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

