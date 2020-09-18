'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 18
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Degas Wright said his pick is Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW). He explained it's the infrastructure play.
Shannon Saccocia wants to buy Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN). The company reports next week and Saccocia is looking for continued growth in its cloud first initiative.
Stephen Weiss is a buyer of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO).
Jon Najarian bought Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) during the show.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Degas Wright Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Shannon SaccociaOptions Markets Media