'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 18

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2020 4:35pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Degas Wright said his pick is Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW). He explained it's the infrastructure play.

Shannon Saccocia wants to buy Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN). The company reports next week and Saccocia is looking for continued growth in its cloud first initiative.

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO).

Jon Najarian bought Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) during the show.

