Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Halliburton

On CNBC's "Options Action," Bonawyn Eison said that calls outpaced puts in Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) by about two to one on Thursday, but the open interest was evenly distributed. The options market is implying a 12.5% move in either direction between now and October.

Eison noticed one notable trade during the session. He said that 5,000 contracts of the October $14 calls were sold to close for $1.40. The trader took profits in the name as she or he sees the stock below $14.40 at the October expiration.