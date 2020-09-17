Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In AMD, Bausch Health And Applied Materials

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). He noticed aggressive buying in the name as traders bought around 7,400 contracts of the September $76 calls for 75 cents. Najarian followed the trade and he warned traders who want to do the same to remember that these calls expire on Friday.

Najarian also noticed some activity in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC). Options traders were active in the name for the second day in a row. On Wednesday, they bought 8,000 contracts of the October $18 calls and on Thursday, they bought more than 28,000 contracts of the September $17.50 calls. Najarian has a long position in Bausch Health Companies.

He has also been adding to his long call position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT). He noticed consistent buying on pullbacks in the name and he decided to jump in.