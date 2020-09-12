Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Dow, Aes Corp

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2020 12:24pm   Comments
Share:

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) and AES Corp (NYSE: AES).

Options traders were buying the December $55 calls in Dow Inc. Around 6,000 contracts were traded for $2.25 in the first half of the session on Friday. Najarian bought the stock and he is selling premium against the long position.

He also noticed some buying in the October $19 calls in AES Corp. Around 14,000 contracts were traded for 25 cents in the first half of the session. Najarian jumped in the trade and bought these calls.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DOW)

The Dow Jones Index: The Story Of COVID-19 Winners
Recap: Dow Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2020
A Week Of Dow And Tesla To "Cure" COVID-19 Tainted Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com