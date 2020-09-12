Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Dow, Aes Corp

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) and AES Corp (NYSE: AES).

Options traders were buying the December $55 calls in Dow Inc. Around 6,000 contracts were traded for $2.25 in the first half of the session on Friday. Najarian bought the stock and he is selling premium against the long position.

He also noticed some buying in the October $19 calls in AES Corp. Around 14,000 contracts were traded for 25 cents in the first half of the session. Najarian jumped in the trade and bought these calls.