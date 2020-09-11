Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Tyson Foods

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) traded three times the average daily call volume Thursday and calls outpaced puts by about 8 to 1.

One of the places we saw that activity was the September $66.50 calls, said Khouw. Around 1,000 contracts were traded for about 40 cents. Buyers of these calls are betting that the stock can rally through $66.90 at the September expiration.