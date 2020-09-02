Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Crowdstrike

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2020 7:21am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) traded more than two times the average daily options volume by mid-morning and more than seven times by the end of the day on Tuesday.

The most active weekly options were the $150 strike calls and they were trading for just over $6. Buyers are betting that the 14% implied move on earnings is going to be on the upside, probably on the heels of the tremendous momentum that we have seen, said Khouw.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options Action

