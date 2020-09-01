Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Taiwan Semiconductor And Netflix

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2020 4:42pm   Comments
Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that traders were buying the September $83 calls in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) on Tuesday. Around 5,000 contracts were traded for approximately 50 cents. The trade breaks even at $83.50 or around 2.5% above the current stock price.

There was also some short-term activity in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). Traders were buying the September $550 calls on Monday and they bought the September $560 calls on Tuesday, explained Najarian. He added that these options expire on Friday.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

