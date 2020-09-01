'Fast Money' Traders Advise Viewer On Pfizer

On CNBC's "Fast Money," Bonawyn Eison advised a viewer who owns the October $40 calls in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to roll the position if the stock doesn‘t move in a short time. He likes Pfizer's valuation and the fact that the company is spinning off its generic business and he sees a lot of tailwinds for the stock.

Carter Worth thinks Pfizer goes into the bucket of the large-cap laggers that have the potential to catch up. He would take some profits in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and put that money to work in Pfizer. Worth added that it's enough time until October, if things go well, and he would hold the call option.

Karen Finerman likes the stock. She thinks that there is so much pressure to charge very little for the Covid-19 vaccine. She would rather own SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE: XBI) or iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ: IBB).