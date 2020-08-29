Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang's Morgan Stanley Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 29, 2020 8:54am   Comments
Share:
Tony Zhang's Morgan Stanley Trade

Tony Zhang recommended on CNBC's "Options Action" a bullish options trade in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). He thinks that the stock could benefit from the pick up in rates on the long end of the curve.

The stock is one of the strongest among the major banks from the relative strength perspective, easily outperforming the sector since the beginning of March, said Zhang. He believes that the stock is poised to break out above its resistance at $53.

Zhang explained that the company has built a very well-diversified business around its wealth management division and the only major headwind it has are interest rates. The steepening of the curve that happened over the past month is going to reduce some of Morgan Stanley's headwinds.

To make a bullish bet, Zhang wants to buy the October $52.50/$57.50 call spread for a total cost of $1.75. The trade breaks even at $54.25 or around 2.5% above the closing price on Friday. If the stock moves to $57.50 or higher at the October expiration, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $3.25.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MS)

Jack Ma's Ant Group To List In Hong Kong, Shanghai, Targets Valuation Of $225 Billion: Report
Airbnb Submits Draft Paperwork For Long-Rumored IPO
Chris Verrone Shares 3 'Catch-Up Trades'
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Morgan Stanley
Why Venture Capitalists Must Specialize
Amid IPO Plans, Airbnb Revenue Fell 67% In Q2 As Losses Piled Up: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com