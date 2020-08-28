Market Overview

Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Peloton

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2020 10:37am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Bonawyn Eison spoke about unusually high options activity in Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON). He said calls outnumbered puts by about 3 to 1 on Thursday, which is twice the monthly average call to put ratio.

See Also: Goldman Sachs Raises Peloton's Price Target Citing Unappreciated Gains

Eison noticed during the session that around 6,500 contracts were traded in the August 28, $70 calls. Buyers paid $1.35 for them, which sets the breakeven for the trade at $71.35 or 1.5% above the closing price on Thursday.

Posted-In: Bonawyn Eison CNBC Options Action

