Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Gap

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 8:40am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) traded at more than twice its average daily options volume on Wednesday.

The company is scheduled to report earnings on Thursday and the options market is implying a move of 9.4% in either direction. Its average move for the event is 7.1%.

Khouw noticed one large trade during the trading session on Wednesday. It was a sale of 2,865 contracts of the August $14.50 put for 12 cents. The seller is willing to own the stock at $14.50 or around 15% below the current stock price. Khouw added that this could also be a trader with a short position, looking to cover at these levels.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GPS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2020
Earnings Preview for Gap
As The S&P Pushes New All-Time Highs, What Stocks Will Set The Pace Going Forward?
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com