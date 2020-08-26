Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amgen

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2020 7:25am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amgen

Mike Khouw said on CNBC's "Options Action" that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) traded seven times the average daily call volume on Tuesday. It was a big uptick on the news that the stock is going to be added to the Dow Jones index.

The most active options were the August $250 calls. One buyer paid $2 for 700 contracts of the August $250 calls and a total of 3,000 contracts were traded. Buyers are expecting that the rally that started on that news could continue and the stock could close the week even higher than it's currently trading.

The breakeven for the trade is at $252 or around 1.5% above the closing price on Tuesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMGN)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Shuffling The Deck: Major Indices Get Another Boost From $DJI Shakeup, China And Virus Optimism
3 ETFs For The New Look Dow Jones Industrial Average
How Does Amgen's Debt Look?
How Does Amgen's Debt Look?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com