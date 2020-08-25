The Week Ahead, Earnings, Expected Moves: SPY, Autodesk, Salesforce, Workday And More

Last Week

VIX closed Friday at 22.50, up slightly on the week but still near the lowest levels since the Spring.

Last week's expected move in SPY +/- 1.3%

Last week’s actual move SPY: +0.7%

This Week

One month expected move charts with this Friday's bullish and bearish consensus highlighted, via Options AI technology. The expected move should be used to determine potential risk/reward in a stock as priced in the options market and then used for strike selection and strategy type on options trades.

This week’s expected move in SPY, via Options AI technology +/- 1.1%

Earnings of Note This Week

First, a one month expected move comparison of companies reporting this week, via Options AI. We'll then look at each company's expected move for this Friday:

Earnings Calendar

One month expected move charts with this Friday's bullish/bearish consensus highlighted, via Options AI technology. Most recent earnings move (the following trading day, close and intraday) listed:

Once again we're seeing smaller expected moves of companies set to report this week (the end of earnings season), especially in Tech, as opposed to what we saw a few weeks ago. Some of the retailers actually are pricing in larger moves than their tech brethren.

I wrote about some interesting divergence we're seeing between overall market volatility and upside call buying skew in some of the story stocks like Tesla. You can check out that recent piece here.

Tuesday 4:00pm | (NASDAQ: ADSK) +/-6.2% | Last earnings close/intraday +1.4%/4.2%

Tuesday 4:05pm | (NYSE: CRM) +/-4.8% | Last earnings close/intraday -3.5%/-5.7%

Tuesday 4:30pm | (NYSE: TOL) +/-6.5% | Last earnings close/intraday -2.3%/+6.8%

Wednesday 7:30am | (NYSE: DKS) +/-8.2% | Last earnings close/intraday -2.3%/+6.8%

Wednesday 4:00pm | (NASDAQ: SPLK) +/-7.4% | Last earnings close/intraday +12.73%/+13.34%

Thursday 6:55am | (NYSE: DG) +/-4.8% | Last earnings close/intraday +1.1%/+4.3%

Thursday 4:00pm | (NASDAQ: WDAY) +/-5.7% | Last earnings close/intraday +7.1%/+9.8%

Thursday 4:05pm | (NASDAQ: OKTA) +/-6.6% | Last earnings close/intraday +6.3%/+7.0%