Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nio And DraftKings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2020 3:46pm   Comments
Share:
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nio And DraftKings

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO).

He said it started early in August and this was the fourth trading session with unusually high options activity this month. Traders were buying the August $16.50 calls on Tuesday. These calls expire on Friday, but more than 60,000 contracts were traded. Najarian owns call options in the name.

Around 12,000 contracts of the August $40 calls in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) were traded on Tuesday. Najarian owns shares of DraftKings and he thinks that if the stock jumps above $40, there will be plenty of room on the upside.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO + DKNG)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 2%; Children's Place Shares Plunge On Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Tumbles 170 Points; Viveve Medical Shares Spike Higher
Why Nio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 25, 2020
2020 Champions League Final: Betting Odds, Key Stats, How To Watch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Pete Najarian unusual options activityOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com