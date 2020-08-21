Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pinterest and DR Horton

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 21, 2020 2:09pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS).

The name was a frequent flyer on Najarian's unusual activity report and traders who bought calls ahead of news were wright. On Friday, they bought the October $34 calls aggressively. Najarian joined the trade and he is going to be in the position for a month or six weeks.

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) was also active. Over 10,000 contracts of the January $80 calls were traded on Friday. He followed the trade and he is going to hold the position into the year end.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

