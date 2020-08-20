Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In Merck And Bausch Health

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian said options traders were buying the August $87 calls in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) on Thursday. The stock has to make a move of a couple of dollars very rapidly for the trade to make money, explained Najarian. He added that these calls were trading for 24 cents and he likes the risk-reward.

Najarian has also noticed a very short term activity in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC). Traders bought 7,500 contracts of the August $17 calls for 45 cents. Najarian likes both names and he thinks they can make that kind of a move in a short period of time.